Cody Easterday feedlot

Ex-Eastern Washington cattleman Cody Easterday has filed two lawsuits against Tyson Fresh Meats since being imprisoned for fraud.

 Matthew Weaver/Capital Press File

In a court filing, Tyson Fresh Meats brushes off as "fanciful" claims it had an oral contract with Cody Easterday to supply beef for a commercial venture in Japan.

Tyson filed the brief Tuesday in U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington to support its motion to dismiss one of two lawsuits Easterday filed against the meatpacker after being sent to prison.

