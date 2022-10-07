Tom turkey

A broad-breasted white turkey tom gobbles. The American Farm Bureau Federation says avian flu and inflation will increase the cost of turkey for this year's Thanksgiving dinner.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

The centerpiece of the Thanksgiving feast is likely to gobble up more of the holiday dinner budget this year due to the avian flu and inflation.

The good news is there should be enough turkey to meet Thanksgiving demand, according to an analysis by American Farm Bureau Federation.

