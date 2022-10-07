The centerpiece of the Thanksgiving feast is likely to gobble up more of the holiday dinner budget this year due to the avian flu and inflation.
The good news is there should be enough turkey to meet Thanksgiving demand, according to an analysis by American Farm Bureau Federation.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) — showing up in commercial or backyard flocks in the U.S. for the first time since the 2014/2015 outbreak — has had a significant impact on the supply of turkey, Farm Bureau economists said in last week’s “Market Intel” report.
As of early July, 5.4 million turkeys had been depopulated because of HPAI exposure, equivalents to about 2.5% of all turkeys commercially slaughtered in 2021, according to USDA.
August turkey production at 450.6 million pounds was down 9.4% from a year earlier, and recent processing weights have been below historic levels.
“The risk of HPAI outbreaks has incentivized growers to market younger birds, resulting in lower market weights,” the economists said.
Turkey in cold storage remained somewhat steady during August. USDA estimated total pounds of turkey in freezers was 431.67 million pounds on Aug. 31, 1% above a year earlier. Total whole turkeys in freezers, however, were estimated to be 254.79 million pounds, down 3% from a year earlier.
“Turkey prices are currently at record levels, resulting from the combination of tighter supplies caused by HPAI, higher demand, inflation and increased demands on U.S. food systems,” the economists said.
The national average price for a frozen, Grade A, whole young hen posted a record price of $1.72 per pound on Sept. 3. That’s 20% higher than a year earlier when the price was $1.44 per pound.
Fresh boneless, skinless tom turkey breasts reached a record high of $6.70 per pound on Sept. 17, 112% higher than a year earlier when prices were $3.16 per pound. The previous record high price was $5.88 per pound on Nov. 21, 2015, during the 2015 HPAI outbreak, the economists reported.
Inflation has contributed to the rise in turkey prices. The Consumer Price Index for all food was 11.4% higher in August than a year earlier. The index for grocery store food purchases was 13.5% higher than a year earlier, according to USDA.
“While there should be enough turkeys to go around for Thanksgiving, pressure will keep prices high with supplies forecasted lower and demand forecasted higher for 2023,” the economists said.
