Agricultural groups and unions representing workers were quick to respond to President Trump’s executive order that all meatpacking facilities continue operations during the COVID-19 crisis.
The pandemic has created an unprecedented crisis for American farmers, Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, said.
“Farmers and ranchers face the heartbreaking decision to euthanize animals because of plant closures. It’s important for our elected leaders at all levels to understand the critical nature of this crisis,” he said.
Farm Bureau is hopeful the president’s order will protect the health and safety of workers while keeping farmers and ranchers in the business of providing food for families across America, he said.
National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said NFU is immensely worried about the financial implications of plant closures and slowdowns for rural communities and the nutritional and economic implications for consumers.
But efforts to maintain the food system infrastructure should not be at the expense of meat plant workers, he said.
“Their health and lives are not an acceptable tradeoff for our meat supply, nor are these things mutually exclusive — we must find solutions that protect both,” he said.
Meat plant workers need personal protective equipment and other safeguards, access to testing and treatment and paid sick leave, he said.
Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of the North American Meat Institute, said the president’s order will help avert hardships for agricultural producers and keep safe, affordable food on the tables of American families.
“The safety of the heroic men and women working in the meat and poultry industry is the first priority. And as it is assured, facilities should be allowed to reopen,” she said.
The industry has and will continue to implement guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Occupational Safety and Health Administration, she said.
Keeping the flow of cattle through the supply chain was among the first priorities for National Cattlemen’s Beef Association at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Many, if not all, beef processing plants in the U.S. have experienced plant closure or reductions in processing speed, Colin Woodall, NCBA's CEO, said.
“American consumers rely on a safe, steady supply of food, and President Trump understands the importance of keeping cattle moving to ensure agriculture continues to operate at a time when the nation needs it most,” he said.
Processing plant employees play a critical role in the nation’s security, and “cattle producers offer their sincere gratitude for the work they are doing to keep food shortages from compounding the complex issues we’re facing,” he said.
National Pork Producers Council is thankful for the support of federal, state and local government leaders, Howard “A.V.” Roth, NPPC president, said.
“As we all work together to protect workers and the nation’s food supply, we need uniform and consistent solutions and all available resources to address this unprecedented crisis,” he said.
Hog values have plummeted to virtually zero, hog farmers are facing liquidation, millions of hogs can’t enter the supply chain and pigs will be euthanized, he said.
The chicken industry has been following CDC, USDA and OSHA guidelines and enacting additional measures to keep workers safe, Mike Brown, president of National Chicken Council, said.
“The biggest challenge has been inconsistencies among the states and many localities in enforcing CDC guidelines in plants that add to confusion and can lead to unnecessary shutdowns,” he said.
There must be a uniform approach, and NPPC is hopeful Trump’s order is a good first step, he said.
The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said at least 20 meatpacking workers have died from COVID-19 and more than 5,000 have been hospitalized or are showing symptoms.
While UFCW shares the concern over the food supply, Trump’s order must put the safety of workers first, Marc Perrone UFCW president said.
UFCW is urging the administration to immediately enact clear and enforceable safety standards that compel all meatpacking companies to provide protective equipment, ensure daily testing is available, enforce physical distancing and provide paid sick leave. It is also calling for constant monitoring by federal inspectors and assurance of worker representation.
The American Federation of Government Employees contends the executive order will do nothing to improve the unsustainable status quo, where 137 food inspectors and thousands of employees have already tested positive for coronavirus.
“Without enforceable protections for front-line plant workers and federal food inspectors, the president’s action will result in more preventable exposures and possibly deaths,” Everett Kelley, AFGE president, said.