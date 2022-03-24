Sales of trout produced in the U.S., at $97.3 million in 2021, were up 1% from the previous year, when the pandemic sparked a 13% drop.
Sales in 2021 were still down 11% from 2019’s pre-pandemic levels.
The vast majority of the sales are food-size fish, 12 inches and longer, which accounted for $89.9 million in sales in 2021, according to USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Those sales were up 2% from low comparables in 2020, when the pandemic hit. Sales of food-size trout dropped 12% year over year in 2020, despite a 2% increase in price.
“During the pandemic, people stopped going out to restaurants,” said Linda Lemmon, executive secretary of the Idaho Aquaculture Association.
That’s where a lot of those fish are sold. Some restaurants switched to drive-thru and takeout, but those offerings didn’t necessarily include fish, she said.
“When there was a lockdown, people didn’t go out and sales dropped off,” she said.
The number of food-size trout sold in 2020 declined 20% from the previous year.
While sales of food-size trout did increase in 2021 compared with 2020, those sales were still down nearly 9% from 2019.
The number of food-size trout sold during 2021 totaled 26.3 million, up 2% year over year but down 15% from 2019. The majority were sold to processors.
The lost sales in 2020 interrupted trout producers’ production cycles, Lemmon said.
It takes 10 months to a year to grow out fish, and producers stopped hatching out eggs because they couldn’t afford to feed the fish, she said.
“The industry is still in turmoil trying to recover; some people will go out of business,” she said.
Pandemic assistance helped, but that only goes so far, she said.
“Look at how many restaurants went out of business. You can only put so much in the freezer and keep it for so long,” she said.
The pandemic has really hit the people who raise and process fish hard, she said.
Sales of trout 6-12 inches totaled $6.16 million, down 8% from the previous year and down 17.2% from 2019. The number of trout 6-12 inches totaled 4.89 million, down 28% from 2021 and down 46.3% from 2019.
Sales of trout 1-6 inches totaled $1.21 million in 2021, up 20% year over year but down 1.4% from 2019. The number of trout 1-6 inches sold totaled 5.03 million, up 5% year over year but down 12% from 2019. The major sales outlet for those trout were for recreational stocking.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.