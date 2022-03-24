Sales of trout produced in the U.S., at $97.3 million in 2021, were up 1% from the previous year, when the pandemic sparked a 13% drop.
Sales in 2021 were still down 11% from 2019’s pre-pandemic levels.
The vast majority of the sales are food-size fish, 12 inches and longer, which accounted for $89.9 million in sales in 2021, according to USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Those sales were up 2% from low comparables in 2020, when the pandemic hit. Sales of food-size trout dropped 12% year over year in 2020, despite a 2% increase in price. And those sales in 2021 were still down 9% from 2019.
“During the pandemic, people stopped going out to restaurants,” said Linda Lemmon, a fish producer and executive secretary of the Idaho Aquaculture Association.
That’s where a lot of those fish are sold. Some restaurants switched to drive-thru and takeout, but those offerings didn’t necessarily include fish, she said.
“When there was a lockdown, people didn’t go out and sales dropped off,” she said.
Nationwide, the number of pounds of food-size trout sold in 2021 totaled 44.8 million, up 0.7% from the previous year but down 12% from 2019.
Pandemic-related declines in Idaho -- which produces about 68% of U.S. food-size trout -- were probably higher than the national numbers, said Gary Fornshell, retired University of Idaho extension educator for aquaculture.
Almost all of Idaho’s trout is sold for food, while other states sell a lot to recreation-based markets. He heard some Idaho producers lost up to 50% of their market, he said.
“The primary constraint was the loss of markets and having to make the transition from foodservice to retail,” he said.
USDA didn’t publish numbers on pounds sold of Idaho trout for 2020, but that number was 21.7 million in 2021.
Prior to the pandemic, from 1991 to 2019, Idaho’s average pounds sold were over 39 million, he said.
The lost sales in 2020 interrupted trout producers’ production cycles, Lemmon said.
It takes 10 months to a year to grow out fish, and producers stopped hatching out eggs because they couldn’t afford to feed the fish, she said.
“The industry is still in turmoil trying to recover; some people will go out of business,” she said.
Pandemic assistance helped, but that only goes so far, she said.
“Look at how many restaurants went out of business. You can only put so much in the freezer and keep it for so long,” she said.
The pandemic has really hit the people who raise and process fish hard, she said.
One positive in the report is a substantial increase in eggs sales in 2021, Fornshell said.
At 501.3 million, egg sales were up nearly 42% from 2020, according to USDA.
Sales of trout 6-12 inches totaled $6.16 million, down 8% from the previous year and down 17.2% from 2019. The number of trout 6-12 inches totaled 4.89 million, down 28% from 2021 and down 46.3% from 2019.
Sales of trout 1-6 inches totaled $1.21 million in 2021, up 20% year over year but down 1.4% from 2019. The number of trout 1-6 inches sold totaled 5.03 million, up 5% year over year but down 12% from 2019.
The major sales outlet for those smaller trout and fingerlings were for recreational stocking.
Anecdotally, producers who sell to recreation-based markets did really well in the pandemic because fishing really increased, Fornshell said.