Improving rangeland health by using dormant-season grazing and other strategies is slated to be discussed at an upcoming field day.
The Tri-State Fine Fuels Management Field Day will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Rockville School gym, 739 Succor Creek Road, Jordan Valley, Ore.
The free event, which centers on work USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture supports in Oregon, Idaho and Nevada, aims to highlight and provide a framework for functionally healthy sagebrush steppe landscapes, according to Oregon State University Extension, which is hosting the session.
Fire and grazing science, remote sensing and rangeland health from rancher and agency perspectives are among topics. Dormant-season grazing on a large, landscape scale will be discussed during an afternoon visit to an experiment site.
Scheduled participants include OSU’s Sergio Arispe; grazing operators Sean Cunningham and Mark Mackenzie; Nancy Glenn of Boise State University; Chad Boyd of USDA Agricultural Research Service; the University of Idaho’s April Hulet, Jim Sprinkle and Scott Jensen; and U.S. Bureau of Land Management Vale District range and fuels personnel.
RSVP by Oct. 1 to Arispe at 541-881-1417 ext. 104 or sergio.arispe@oregonstate.edu.