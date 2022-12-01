Fuel break

Work on part of a wildfire fuel break in southwest Idaho this year.

 Dan Osterkamp/Boise District BLM

Southwest Idaho will have a more than 400-foot-wide wildfire control line from north to south, and the start of a line running from east to west, with next year’s slate of work on the Tri-State Fuel Breaks project.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management Boise district this year treated 2,500 acres along 51 miles of roads and next year plans to treat 1,500 acres along 45 miles of roads.

