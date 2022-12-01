Southwest Idaho will have a more than 400-foot-wide wildfire control line from north to south, and the start of a line running from east to west, with next year’s slate of work on the Tri-State Fuel Breaks project.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management Boise district this year treated 2,500 acres along 51 miles of roads and next year plans to treat 1,500 acres along 45 miles of roads.
The 2023 work combined with the work done this year better positions the district to control rangeland fires from Bruneau to the Nevada line, said Lance Okeson, who leads the district’s program.
The area is prone to fire, so the breaks “will have positive impacts, providing opportunities for firefighters to safely engage a fire,” said Dan Osterkamp, who is a fire management specialist.
From mid-September to mid-November, crews mow plants to within 6 inches of the ground to create a fire break. The work stretches 200 feet from both sides of the road.
Criticism of the plan included that breaks consume habitat for sage grouse and other wildlife and plants and mechanical disturbance can increase the spread of invasive annual grasses and noxious weeds.
BLM requires contractors to wash equipment before and after deployment. It monitors for the spread of annual grasses and noxious weeds.
The fuel breaks will reduce flame heights and improve firefighter access, protecting the area from huge fires like those that scorched southwest Idaho in 2015 and 2007.
“The small initial impact is outweighed by a bigger positive — keeping fires smaller,” Osterkamp said.
The project is part of a larger overall strategy to minimize threats to sage grouse habitat including large fires, conifer encroachment, and fragmentation and urbanization, Okeson said.
Each year’s projects are done as funding and work capacity allow and as surveys of potential wildlife, botanical and archaeological values are completed. The district works with the state Department of Lands and private landowners.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.