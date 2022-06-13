The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed Sunday that another calf was attacked in the Togo pack territory in northeast Washington, even as the department was considering whether to cull the pack because of previous predations.
The injured calf was found Saturday on private land. The department has confirmed four attacks on calves in the Togo pack territory since May 17.
All four predations have been on private land in Ferry County. The calves belonged to two different ranchers.
The department counted seven wolves in the Togo pack at the end of 2021. Two of the wolves are wearing radio collars that periodically transmit their location.
Department policy calls for considering removing one or two wolves after three predations in 30 days. Fish and Wildlife was expected to decide Monday whether to use lethal control.
The Togo pack territory is the only one that Fish and Wildlife classifies as a "chronic-conflict zone" because of the frequency of attacks on livestock.
Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized culling the pack five times since 2018. The department has removed one wolf in the five tries.
Last summer, the most recent attempt to cull the pack, the department didn't kill any wolves but said the ground search for the pack may have discouraged it from attacking more cattle.
The pack renewed the attacks this spring in private pastures patrolled by ranchers and state-funded range riders.
Department policy also calls for considering lethal removal after four attacks in 10 months. The Togo pack crossed that threshold May 18. The department decided not to use lethal control.
The department says using "incremental removal" — the killing of one or two wolves to change the behavior of the rest of the pack — is most effective within two weeks of an attack on livestock.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.