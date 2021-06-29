A wolfpack that has been targeted for lethal control by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife for three straight years has injured a calf in the Kettle River Range.
Fish and Wildlife confirmed an attack on a producer's calf June 25 in the Togo pack territory, according to a department spokeswoman.
The next day, a neighbor reported a second injured calf. The department ruled the cause of those injuries was unknown, the spokeswoman said.
The confirmed attack was the first documented depredation by the pack since June 6, 2020. That attack had been the seventh in the previous 10 months.
Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind previously authorized the department to kill up to two wolves. The operation, however, ended without the department removing any wolves.
Before that, Susewind authorized lethal control of the pack twice in 2018 and once in 2019. The department shot one wolf in 2018, but the other operations also ended without any wolves being killed.
Department policy calls for Susewind to consider culling packs after three depredations in 30 days or four depredations in 10 months. The June 24 depredation was the first to fall in either of those windows.
The Togo pack had at least three wolves at the end of 2020, according to Fish and Wildlife's annual wolf report.