The Togo wolfpack has attacked another calf in the Kettle River Range, the fifth confirmed depredation on cattle since the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced plans nearly a month ago to remove the pack.
Fish and Wildlife determined Aug. 31 that the pack inflicted bite wounds on a calf grazing on U.S. Forest Service grazing land, a department spokeswoman said Thursday.
The calf was treated and released onto a private pasture. The wounds appeared to be less than 12 hours old, the spokeswoman said.
On Aug. 9, Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorized the department to kill the pack's two known wolves. No wolves have been removed.
The department initially tried to trap one wolf to fit it with a radio collar to transmit the location of both animals. The trapping was not effective and has been suspended, the department spokeswoman said.
Although Susewind's order to remove the pack still stands, the department has not said when it will resume on-the-ground operations.
The Togo pack has killed or injured at least 16 cattle since November 2017. The department shot one wolf last September, but the attacks on livestock continued.
A rancher shot one wolf while it was attacking cattle July 24. The animal ran away, but the department said it believes the wound was fatal.