PORTLAND — A federal judge must decide whether public land managers are breaking their own rules by allowing cattle onto 13 research pastures in Southeast Oregon.
Environmental advocates claim that ongoing grazing violates sage grouse regulations, under which the 22,000 acres must be undisturbed by livestock for research purposes.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has failed to implement the grazing prohibition in a “post-hoc re-interpretation” of its regulation, said Mac Lacy, attorney for the Oregon Natural Desert Association.
“We take the bureau and its planning documents at its word, as it reads on paper,” Lacy said during Oct. 17 oral arguments in Portland, Ore.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and several affected ranchers argue that closing those “research natural areas,” or RNAs, to grazing will require fencing and further analysis.
Elizabeth Howard, an attorney for some of the impacted ranchers, said the closures should respect due process and be reviewed on a site-specific basis.
“We want to see this decision implemented in a way that’s not haphazard,” she said.
The RNAs are a component of a broader Obama-era strategy for sage grouse management in 10 Western states that was implemented in 2015 and reinstated in 2019, when a subsequent Trump administration plan was blocked in federal court.
A considerable amount of debate in the court case focuses on a phrase tucked into a “final environmental impact statement” for the 2015 sage grouse management plan, which runs to more than 2,000 pages.
Under the FEIS, the research pastures “would be unavailable for grazing within five years.”
Environmental advocates say that text created a “deadline” while the BLM and the ranchers consider it an “estimate” with no binding legal effect.
The Oregon Natural Desert Association and two other nonprofits are urging U.S. District Judge Michael Simon to compel the BLM to prohibit grazing within the RNAs, arguing the agency has ignored a legal obligation.
“That is a commitment that’s binding on the agency,” Lacy said.
It’s unnecessary for the agency to further analyze the grazing prohibition under the National Environmental Policy Act, ONDA and the other plaintiffs claim.
Certain aspects of the management plan provide the BLM with leeway on implementation, or make the actions contingent on further environmental analysis, he said.
“That’s not the case with the key RNA closure,” Lacy said.
The plan’s closure instructions were sufficiently specific to be a “discrete” and “non-discretionary” action that BLM cannot modify or postpone, according to the environmental plaintiffs.
Although the five-year deadline was mentioned in the FEIS, that requirement was incorporated into the final plan, Lacy said.
“It’s not just a NEPA document. It’s not just the analysis of the consequences,” he said. “The document doesn’t just sit on a shelf gathering dust. The document is critical.”
Because the BLM has “unlawfully withheld” the grazing prohibition, an injunction forcing the agency to act is warranted, according to the plaintiffs.
The BLM claims the judge can’t order livestock off the RNAs because the five-year time frame was only mentioned in an environmental analysis.
However, it was not a “specific, unequivocal command” in the sage grouse management plan itself, according to the agency.
It defies logic that the BLM would be expected to implement every provision of such preliminary documents, when the five-year time frame wasn’t mentioned in the final version of the plan, said Emma Hamilton, attorney for the government.
“That would be a very confusing way for the agency to prepare a final plan,” she said.
Further regulatory measures are required under NEPA before the pastures can be closed, which means the grazing prohibition isn’t a “discrete action” that must immediately be carried out, the agency said.
“To actually close these areas to current grazing, it takes numerous steps,” Hamilton said.
The administrative process for ending grazing in the RNAs is still pending, since the agency must study the environmental effects of fences or other methods of excluding livestock from the pastures, the BLM said.
“The fact there are numerous ways to enact this provision shows it’s not in fact discrete,” Hamilton said.
Even if the closures are legally required, the BLM has not unreasonably delayed taking action in light of the regulatory changes and legal interruptions that have occurred since 2015, the agency said.
“The agency has not just been sitting on its hands this whole time,” she said.
