Trucks loaded with hay and other feed rolled into Tangent, Ore., today in a show of support for livestock owners and their animals who were evacuated as wildfires ravaged vast swaths of Western Oregon.
"Klamath Basin farmers had their water ratcheted way down this year and have literally nothing to give, but they can't let our animals go hungry," TimberUnity board member Angelita Sanchez said in a message.
She estimated the value of the hay at $35,000.
Livestock owners were forced to evacuate their farms and ranches earlier this week as wind-driven wildfires barreled down canyons and mountain passes from the Cascade Range.
The total damage and the number of people missing or dead have not yet been determined.
The state fairgrounds in Salem and county fairgrounds around the region have opened their gates to displaced livestock, but hay and other feed are in short supply, relief workers say.