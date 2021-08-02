Many factors, including higher feed costs and an expected small decline in beef exports, will play into cattle markets in the remainder of 2021 and in 2022, but the cattle cycle is probably one of the bigger ones.
There was a sharp decline in the July 1 cattle inventory, showing a sharper liquidation phase than the industry was expecting six months ago, said Katelyn McCullock, director of the Livestock Marketing Information Center.
That will lead to a decline in slaughter and beef production in 2022, she said during a webinar hosted by Northwest Farm Credit Services.
“The good news is we are expecting basically across the board better prices on the fed cattle sector as well as across the feeder complex. We expect those cow/calf returns to get a little bit of a bump and that those feedlot returns will be better as well,” she said.
LMIC is projecting the annual fed cattle slaughter price for 2021 to be about 10% higher than last year, a fairly substantial jump, with another 6% to 7% gain in 2022. While feeder cattle prices aren’t expected to increase as much as fed cattle this year, they are expected to be 5% to 7% higher next year, she said.
“What’s driving that is going to be a decline in that slaughter number,” she said.
LMIC is now projecting about a 2.5% decline in slaughter and a 2% decline in beef production in 2022, she said.
LMIC did increase its 2021 slaughter number based on high cow slaughter and the large percentage of heifers still in feedlot. But beef production is projected to be up just under 1% this year, she said.
“We’ve been surprised heifer slaughter has continued to show fairly high numbers. We’re up about 9% year to date,” she said.
Some of that strong increase is due to lower slaughter in 2020 because of slaughter plant disruptions during the pandemic, she said.
“But from a drought perspective, it also implies we’re not really retaining heifers. And the July 1 cattle inventory confirmed that,” she said.
That varies quite a bit regionally, but the Northwest has seen quite a bit of liquidation, as well as other western states. And there was a lot of liquidation in Colorado last year. Some regions are in a second year of drought and there’s also feed uncertainty, she said.
“So we have changed this liquidation phase from something that was moving at a fairly stable, steady state lower to a fairly sharp drop off here in 2021,” she said.
Beef cow slaughter is also up about 9% year to date. Some of that is also due to slaughter disruption in 2020. But beef cow culling was very high in the fourth quarter in 2019 and 2020, and she’s expecting the same this year, she said.
The July 1 inventory report showed beef cow numbers down about 2%, and she expects that number to be down even more in the Jan. 1 report.
“What that means is that your cattle supplies are going to be continuously tighter moving through the next two to three years,” she said.