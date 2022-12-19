Tight supplies of cattle, drought and contraction in the beef herd will drive cattle prices higher in 2023.
But producers are also dealing with high input costs and rising interest rates.
The price for a 500-600 pound steer calf nationally is about $180 to $200 a hundredweight, with prices in the Northwest as high as $225 to $230 for a 550 pound steer, said Brett Wilder, University of Idaho assistant professor and farm business management extension educator.
“That’s astronomical,” he said during the university’s Idaho Ag Outlook webinar.
If that’s the baseline even before the industry herd contraction fully hits, that price could move quite a bit higher, he said.
The price for a 700-800 pound feeder steer is about $160 to $170 per hundredweight and is expected to move upwards of $200 by the end of 2024 when the low point of contraction hits, he said.
The fed steer price is currently sitting at about $125 to $135 per hundredweight and could get as high as $160 to $175, even $180 by the time the industry hits the low point in cattle supplies, he said.
Another thing driving cattle prices is slaughter capacity utilization.
“We see that in 2020 in COVID we had very little capacity for slaughter in the U.S. We had labor issues, we had plants that were down at times. That gave a lot of leverage … to the packer,” he said.
Capacity got back on track some in 2021. It’s about back to pre-COVID levels in 2022, and additional plants are coming online. That improvement in capacity and more packers fighting for the same cattle in the system gives more leverage to cow-calf producers, he said.
Fed cattle prices as a percent of the beef cutout got to an all-time low in 2020-2021, with 40% of the beef cutout price going to producers, he said.
“We’re expecting that to improve in ’22 and expecting that to stay improved and further improve … with that additional capacity and with leverage returning to the production side,” he said.
The producers share is expected to increase to 48% in 2022 and 52% in 2023.
The cow-calf sector had some astronomical returns during the last contraction when inventory hit a low in 2014. Cow-calf net returns on average nationwide were well over $500 per cow, he said.
“If we see something similar to what we saw in 2013, ’14, ‘15 here in ’22, ’23, ’24 with that contraction … we can see very high per-cow returns,” he said.
That’s a good thing considering total cow-calf cost is expected to increase well above $1,000 per cow, he said.
“If input prices continue to go higher, the drought worsens, inflation worsens … we could see that cost piece really increase,” he said.
That cost will be higher than it was in the last contraction, so cow-calf margins will be a little different than in 2014-15, he said.
On the feedlot side, high input costs are affecting cattle feeders, he said.
“I personally would expect that feedlots will encourage producers to retain ownership, trying to feed less cattle very short term. However, when we get into this tight supply (with) very strong fed cattle prices, that will change,” he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.