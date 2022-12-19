Beef Cattle.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)

Analysts say cattle prices will go higher in 2023, but producers and feedlot managers will have to deal with still higher input prices.

 S. John Collins/Baker City Herald File

Tight supplies of cattle, drought and contraction in the beef herd will drive cattle prices higher in 2023.

But producers are also dealing with high input costs and rising interest rates.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you