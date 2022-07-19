U.S. beef

The retail prices of beef and other meats continue to increase.

 Associated Press File

Limited supply growth of beef, pork and poultry and steady demand have bolstered U.S. meat prices by double-digit percentages.

Both spot market supplies and freezer inventories are below pre-pandemic levels, and retail meat and poultry prices were 18% higher in May compared to a year earlier.

