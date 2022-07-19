Limited supply growth of beef, pork and poultry and steady demand have bolstered U.S. meat prices by double-digit percentages.
Both spot market supplies and freezer inventories are below pre-pandemic levels, and retail meat and poultry prices were 18% higher in May compared to a year earlier.
The combination of tight supplies and solid demand kept meat prices 20% higher than the five-year average for the March-May period, CoBank said in its latest quarterly report.
But inflation is now the key risk to meat and poultry consumption and strong sales at the retail meat counter.
“When producers have stronger balance sheets, they usually expand capacity. Recession fears and higher input costs and interest rates are limiting that,” Brian Earnest, CoBank lead economist for animal protein, said in the report.
In the beef sector, cow culling remains elevated as cattle ranchers and feeders grapple with drought, poor pasture conditions and high corn and hay prices, he said.
“Poor grazing and forage conditions and high hay prices have been especially taxing on cow-calf operators, as have higher input costs across the board,” he said.
Despite historically strong cattle prices, beef cow slaughter was 16% higher year over year in May and up 18% from the five-year average, he said.
“Beef prices continue to benefit from strong demand both from domestic and foreign markets, even though prices followed the typical seasonal trend lower in recent weeks,” he said.
Total beef slaughter was up 2% year over year for the first five months of 2022, and exports to key destinations such as Korea, Japan and China have contributed to market optimism. A surge of lean trim beef imports has assisted in keeping ground beef prices in check, he said.
After making a strong run to end 2021, fed cattle prices have largely flattened in recent months. However, cost of gain for feedlot operators has risen considerably, further complicating operational efficiencies, he said.
“We expect this will continue through the fall period. Although packer margins have compressed considerably over the last 12 months, they remain elevated from a historical perspective,” he said.
As a result of elevated packer margins and depressed cattle prices, interest in expanding capacity is swelling at a time when upstream cattle economics are under severe pressure.
“Over the next 12-18 months, declining cattle supplies are expected to converge with excess capacity, which should contribute to more favorable conditions for producers," he said.
In the pork sector, producers remain challenged by porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS), higher input costs, domestic regulations and shifting export markets.
“However, pork prices remain well supported, and the wholesale cutout enjoyed a 30% premium to the five-year January-June average,” he said.
Between PRRS, a declining breeding inventory and high feed costs, market hog supplies should be tight well into 2023, he said.
In the poultry arena, the broiler layer flock is showing moderate contraction and was down 2% year over year in the most recent USDA chicken and eggs report.
“Hot weather, tight supplies and a potential consumer shift away from higher-priced beef cuts all suggest chicken prices will remain strong throughout 2022,” he said.
Turkey and egg markets have been roiled by highly pathological avian influenza, with the loss of roughly 40 million commercial birds. Egg prices skyrocketed ahead of Easter and fresh tom breast meat eclipsed the $6 a pound threshold, previously considered unattainable, he said.
