Three pups being trained as guard dogs were stolen from the Soulen Livestock Co. sheep ranch near Letha, Idaho, last December, and a felony warrant has been issued for a Washington state man in the case.
A man drove by the ranch on Dec. 16 and picked up the three livestock guardian pups, according to the Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission.
Rancher Harry Soulen’s three young dogs were penned with about 50 head of sheep to protect and bond with them.
A neighbor talked to the suspect and got his business card.
Soulen talked to the man by phone and requested he return the dogs immediately. The dogs were not returned.
The Gem County Sheriff’s Office website shows a warrant has been issued for a Ridgefield, Wash., man. The Feb. 9 warrant sets the bond at $25,000.
A call to the sheriff’s office spokesman was not returned immediately.
“There’s nothing new, and unfortunately we’ve just kind of got to wait until the process plays out,” Soulen told the Capital Press Feb. 25. “It’s wait-and-see.”
He said if the dogs spend too much time around people, they can become less effective at guarding sheep.
“I was readying them to go with bands in the spring,” Soulen said. Now, “even if I got the dogs back, they may not work out as sheep guard dogs.”
Each of the three dogs is valued at around $1,800.
“We put a lot of effort into training and caring for these dogs,” Soulen said. “They’re the best non-lethal tool we have to protect our sheep from predators.”
The commission said it has been getting more reports of people picking up livestock guardian dogs on Idaho range and forest land, thinking they are abandoned or lost.