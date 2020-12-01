ST. PAUL, Ore. — Mark Anderson, owner of Champoeg Farm, squatted on dusty ground, watching his flock of Embden geese with a grin. The birds rushed forward, encircling him in a flapping, honking whirlpool of white.
Anderson raises about 400 geese, most of which he sells as Christmas dinners through restaurant, retail and direct-to-consumer markets.
“There’s a growing market for goose in Oregon, especially at Christmastime,” he said. “There’s the home-taught chefs looking to do something unique. And then there’s the ‘grandma-always-had-a-goose-at-Christmas’ person looking to pick up the torch.”
Local, pasture-raised goose is rare. The western U.S. has several goose producers, but most retail meat comes from South Dakota’s Schiltz Goose Farm Inc., with about 100,000 geese.
Goose, though heralded in holiday songs and stories, isn’t popular in America anymore.
Consumer polls show most people eat turkey at Thanksgiving, lamb or ham at Easter and at Christmas, roast beef, ham, crab or another turkey.
According to USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Resource Center, Americans consume, on average, 1/3 pound of duck per person annually. Goose consumption is even smaller — so small, USDA doesn’t track numbers.
Roast goose — elongated, imperial-looking, swaddled in fat — was once a hit.
At the Victorian table, it was a staple.
In Charles Dickens’ 1843 “A Christmas Carol,” characters eagerly awaited the roast goose.
“Such a bustle ensued that you might have thought a goose the rarest of all birds; a feathered phenomenon, to which a black swan was a matter of course — and in truth it was something very like it,” wrote Dickens.
Tiny Tim even “beat the table with the handle of his knife and feebly cried Hurrah.”
Producers like Anderson are re-fanning that flame.
Goose is rich in riboflavin, zinc, B vitamins, iron, phosphorus, protein and selenium.
A goose’s fat isn’t marbled throughout the meat. Instead, it lies under the skin. When the goose is cooked, the fat melts, basting the bird and keeping it tender.
Washington State University food researchers say what was once a farmstead meal is now a high-end product. Anderson, for example, sells at $9 per pound.
Although unusual in the U.S., goose is popular abroad.
Domestic geese were originally bred in India, China and Egypt. They arrived in the new world via Europe, where they remain in demand, especially in northern Europe.
In Hong Kong, Cantonese-style roast goose is a hallmark dish.
Expats often crave goose, and Anderson estimated that half his customers are immigrants or recent descendants of immigrants from Europe and Asia.
Geese are also prized as guardians for other farm animals, egg producers and foragers.
Monday, Dustin Lofstead of Scenic Fruit Company in Gresham, Ore., invited Anderson to graze his geese on a company blueberry farm to help with weed suppression and eat fallen berries, which could prevent “mummy berry,” a fungal pathogen.
Raising geese also has drawbacks.
Geese have water-resistant feathers that are harder to pluck.
“We’re just dying here hand-plucking them,” said Anderson.
Because demand exceeds supply, Anderson plans to purchase a special plucking machine from the UK, about a $10,000 investment.
“We’ll definitely expand our flock,” he said.