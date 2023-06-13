Jacob Massey from Petersburg, Tenn., was named champion at the 2023 World Livestock Auctioneer Championship.

World Champion

Jacob Massey

The championship, now in its 59th year, was held at Arcadia Stockyard in Arcadia, Fla., and presented by the Livestock Marketing Association, according to a press release from LMA. 

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you