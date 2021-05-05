TOUTLE, Wash. — Volunteers planted donated trees along a creek running through a beef ranch in southwest Washington on Arbor Day, a project that's part of a statewide initiative to keep farmers on the land.
Some 27 of Washington's 39 counties have opted into the Voluntary Stewardship Program, an alternative to Growth Management Act regulations.
The tree planting April 30 at Dale and Judith Hagen's organic beef ranch was the first big VSP program in Cowlitz County.
"We're trying to provide an alternative to overregulation," said Mark Taylor, a county employee who coordinates the VSP program. "Farmers are getting regulated out of operation."
Among other things, the GMA controls development in "critical areas," such as floodplains, wetlands and wildlife habitat. Under the GMA, agriculture faced crippling restrictions.
The legislature approved VSP as an alternative to legal battles. The program relies on landowners voluntarily participating in conservation projects. As long as a county participates in the VSP, the critical-areas restrictions do not apply to agricultural activities.
Taylor said the program has been slow to catch on in Cowlitz County. "You walk up to a farmer and say, 'I'm from the government. Trust me.' That's a hurdle there."
Besides trees along a creek, the Hagen ranch project involves building a concrete feeding pad and replacing barbed-wire fences.
Several groups contributed to the project, including the Tilth Alliance, HumanLinks Foundation, Carbon Capture Foundations and the Lower Columbia Fish Enhancement Group.
Taylor had hoped to showcase the Hagen ranch project with a field day, inviting dozens of volunteer tree planters, landowners and dignitaries to witness the work and learn about VSP. COVID restrictions on gatherings scuttled the field day.