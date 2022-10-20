Farmers got their day in court last week when the U.S. Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments in the case brought by the National Pork Producers Council and American Farm Bureau Federation against California’s Proposition 12.
That measure, passed by voters in 2018, bans the instate sale of fresh pork from any hog operation that doesn’t meet California’s gestation crate standard.
The case “gets into a really weedy constitutional issue called the dormant Commerce Clause,” said Mary-Thomas Hart, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association chief counsel.
The clause deals with issues related to a state passing a law that has an unjustifiable impact on out-of-state production or out-of-state sales in its state, she said during the latest “Beltway Beef” podcast.
“The issue is that there are no large-scale hog operations in California. So this policy almost wholly regulates activity that occurs out of its own state,” she said.
California is such a large market that hog producers who want to sell pork there would likely have to follow California’s mandate, she said.
“So the question presented to the court is … is that constitutional under the Commerce Clause,” she said.
National Pork Producers and Farm Bureau argued that it’s not. California, obviously, argued that it is, she said.
NCBA submitted an amicus brief in support of National Pork Producers Council, as did the Biden administration.
NCBA and cattle producers generally value states’ rights in allowing decisions and policies to be developed as close to the local level as possible. But there is a balancing test about states’ rights going too far. When does one state have the right to regulate activities that happen across state lines? she said.
“I think that this case certainly has broader implications, much broader implications, beyond gestation crate size for hog production. And so … that is key to the Biden administration’s engagement, as well as their support of NPPC,” she said.
It seems as though the court is looking at a couple of things, she said. There is an existing balancing test, the Pike test, the Supreme Court has developed that would require the court to balance the burden on one state being regulated with the benefit to the state that’s regulating, she said.
In this case, it would be the burden on hog producers in Iowa, for example, compared with the benefit to California consumers. The court will probably conduct some sort of balancing test when determining the case, she said.
Another question that came up during oral arguments was whether there was a more narrow option to achieve the same goal, she said.
If California’s goal is to ensure consumers are able to eat “moral pork,” then perhaps there is some other option that would allow California consumers to make informed purchasing decisions that isn’t so restrictive on all pork producers, she said.
So there were conversations about labeling requirements or a labeling program, she said.
“That’s certainly going to be an interesting part of the deliberation for the justices, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see something related to a more narrow option in the court’s opinion,” she said.
