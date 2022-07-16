A lawsuit pending in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals could upend for the worse how wolves are managed on federal land in Eastern Washington, according to the Washington Cattlemen's Association.
The suit claims the Forest Service dodges its duty to prevent wolf-livestock conflicts in the Colville National Forest, leading state wildlife managers to kill wolves.
In a court filing, environmental groups offer a formula for breaking the cycle: "No cattle = no cattle depredations = no lethal wolf removal."
The stakes are high, according to the cattlemen's association. If the suit succeeds, environmental groups can sue federal agencies for the actions of Washington wildlife managers.
"Consequently, this case threatens to have significant precedential impact on the management of wildlife on federal lands, including grazing allotments," according to an amicus brief filed by the cattlemen.
WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project and Kettle Range Conservation Group filed the suit against the Forest Service. The Diamond M ranch, which grazes cattle in national forest, intervened.
A U.S. district court judge in Spokane last year dismissed the lawsuit, ruling she didn't have jurisdiction to address the wrongs alleged by wolf advocates. Wolves in Eastern Washington are not federally protected.
The environmental groups appealed, and the 9th Circuit may hear the case this fall, giving the court its first chance to rule on how Washington balances wolf recovery and ranching.
Wolf advocates have sued in state courts to stop Fish and Wildlife from shooting wolves in the national forest. The suits failed. State law and court precedents support controlling wildlife damaging property.
The appeal to the 9th Circuit claims violations of the National Environmental Policy Act and the National Forest Management Act.
The cattlemen's association is not a party to lawsuit, but filed a brief Thursday asking the 9th Circuit to accept its amicus brief.
The environmental groups oppose introducing the brief, arguing the cattlemen have nothing useful or additional to add.
The Forest Service contends that since Congress removed federal protection from wolves in Eastern Washington, the state is primarily responsible for managing wolves.
"As a factual matter, WDFW always ensures grazers implement multiple deterrence measures to reduce wolf-livestock conflict prior to lethal removal," according to the Forest Service.
