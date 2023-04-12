Gray wolf in the forest

Researchers have studied how it will take for wolves to spread across Washington state to the Olympic Peninsula.

 123rf

Wolves will colonize the South Cascades in south-central Washington by 2030, completing the state's recovery goals, according to scientists with the University of Washington and state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Wolves could venture farther into the Olympic Peninsula as early as 2040, though they may be discouraged by obstacles such as Interstate 5, and not get there until 2050, the scientists concluded.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you