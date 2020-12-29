When a wolf is harvested, another wolf probably won't join the pack because of its social structure, researchers say.
Scientists working in central Idaho and southwest Alberta, Canada, found immigration does not offset harvest mortality, and that pack density declined after the governments began harvest programs.
Their paper appears in Zoological Society of London journal Animal Conservation.
“Our results indicate immigration did not compensate for harvest mortality,” the researchers found. “We hypothesize the social structure of wolf groups may limit the potentially compensatory response of immigration in some populations.”
Central Idaho study areas saw wolf density decline, lead researcher Sarah Bassing said. Density declined even more in Alberta.
“We basically found that immigration did not change after harvest began,” Bassing said. “The idea that we are removing more wolves in the system and that there should be more wolves coming in to replace those individuals — we did not find that, which was unexpected.”
Researchers believe that to an extent “part of why we do not see a change in immigration is because of the social structure of wolf packs,” she said. As family units with a complex social hierarchy, they may not be receptive to in-migrating individuals.
“How wolves respond to harvest, at least through immigration, is more nuanced than we initially realized,” Bassing said.
Researchers from 2007 to 2016 collected genetic samples. In central Idaho, they surveyed 1,833 predicted rendezvous sites, located 70 active sites and collected 12,192 samples.
They said ungulate densities remained generally consistent, and no disease outbreaks were reported that could potentially explain changes in wolf density or immigration.
The team also surveyed 622 predicted rendezvous sites in southwestern Alberta, located 12 active sites and collected 1,270 genetic samples.
Bassing said the data, which a University of Idaho laboratory analyzed, can show the number of individuals in a group and how they are related. It also can identify unrelated wolves — possible immigrants whose origins could be explored further.
Cascade, Idaho, rancher Phil Davis said he disagrees with the study’s assumption about central Idaho elk populations. Declines occurred in response to pressure from wolves, and more elk are moving from timber to sagebrush, he said.
“And it has been my experience that when there have been wolves harvested, there have been similar depredation numbers for the years following,” he said. “We’ve always had wolves backfill.”
Researchers Bassing, David Ausband, Mike Mitchell, Mike Schwartz, Josh Nowak, Greg Hale and Lisette Waits said the study “underscores the complexity of managing cooperatively breeding species with harvest."
“Recognizing that immigration into groups does not always offset harvest mortality — and that this may vary with harvest rate, population density and social structure of groups — can help managers better predict the effects of public harvest on cooperative breeders,” the paper said. Wolf immigration “may not maintain density within groups and population growth at the group level may slow with even moderate levels of harvest.”