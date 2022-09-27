BURNS, Ore. — Sometimes, the best fence is an invisible one.
Researchers from Oregon State University and USDA have published a study showing that virtual fencing is a useful potential tool to help cattle create fuel breaks that could slow wildfires from spreading across sagebrush rangelands.
The study's findings could prove useful to land managers aiming to reduce wildfire risk.
"We're seeing the challenge related to wildfires that land managers, particularly on public lands, are facing in the Western U.S.," said David Bohnert, director of Oregon State University's Agricultural Research Center in Burns. "They just don't have the tools to manage those public lands in a way that is timely, particularly related to wildfire. This new study should help begin to change that."
Virtual fencing involves putting collars on livestock. The collars communicate with reception towers and GPS networks to form a virtual fence, the boundaries of which the rancher sets. If a cow tries to leave the "fenced" area, its collar gives a warning sound, such as a beep. If the cow ignores the sound and leaves the boundary, it gets zapped with a mild electric shock.
Virtual fencing has been around for decades, but researchers say advances in satellite, battery and GPS technologies in the last five years have made virtual fencing commercially viable.
The purpose of this study was to see whether cattle, when virtually fenced into an area, would stay in the designated area and eat down fuels.
For the study, researchers set up a 219-yard-wide by 1.9-mile-long fuel break in a roughly 1,000-acre pasture at OSU's Northern Great Basin Experimental Range near Burns.
The researchers bounded the fuel break with four virtual fences, each 38 yards apart.
In 2021, the researchers put 16 cows and 23 cow-calf pairs, along with water sources, in the fuel break area. Adult cows wore virtual fence collars that recorded their locations for 30 days.
After the month, the researchers analyzed the findings.
They found that the daily percentage of cows without calves in the fuel break area was 98.5%, showing that most cows stayed within the invisible boundaries.
The daily percentage of cow-calf pairs in the fuel break was 80.6%, which the researchers say is likely because mothers were apt to follow their calves, which weren't wearing collars.
The cows consumed 48.5% of grass fuels inside the fuel break and only 5.5% of fuels outside it, showing that virtual fencing can be used for targeted grazing.
Chad Boyd, a research leader for USDA's Agricultural Research Service in Burns, said these findings complement a growing body of evidence indicating that virtual fencing can successfully be used in livestock management applications.
Some ranchers are already using virtual fencing, and the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are experimenting with it.
The authors of the OSU-USDA study are now evaluating virtual fencing's effectiveness in keeping cattle out of riparian areas.
In addition to Bohnert and Boyd, the study's co-authors were Juliana Ranches and Dustin Johnson of OSU; Rory O’Connor, Jon Bates and Kirk Davies of USDA; Todd Parker of Vence Corp., a virtual fence company; and Kevin Doherty, of the U.S. Interior Department.
