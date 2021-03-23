Researchers at the University of California-Davis have found that seaweed can be a powerful tool in reducing methane emissions in cattle.
Results of a study conducted in 2020 found a small amount of seaweed in cattle feed could reduce methane emissions in beef cattle by 82%.
The seaweed inhibits an enzyme in the digestive system of ruminant animals that contributes to methane production. Methane is a greenhouse gas blamed for global climate change.
“We now have sound evidence that seaweed in cattle diet is effective at reducing greenhouse gases and that the efficacy does not diminish over time,” said Ermias Kebreab, UC-Davis professor and Sesnon Endowed Chair of the department of animal science and director of the World Food Center.
Kebreab conducted the study along with his Ph.D. graduate student, Breanna Roque.
Over five months last summer, Kebreab and Roque added scant amounts of seaweed to the diet of 21 beef cattle and tracked their weight gain and methane emissions.
Cattle that consumed doses of about 3 ounces of seaweed gained as much weight as their herd mates while burping out 82% less methane into the atmosphere.
Because the seaweed was in powder form and the animals could select against it, the researcher used molasses to ensure the seaweed was well mixed into the cattle feed, Kebreab said.
Kebreab and Roque are building on their earlier research in dairy cattle. That experiment was inspired by laboratory research in Australia using simulated digestive systems that showed seaweed reduced emissions substantially, Kebreab said.
“This got us really interested and we wanted to demonstrate this in live animals. So in 2018, we conducted a study — first of its kind in cattle — and it showed that it has substantial effect,” he said.
That study found methane emissions in dairy cows were reduced by more than 50%.
The main reason for the difference in emissions reduction between the dairy cow and beef cattle studies was that different species of seaweed were used, he said.
The university also conducted taste tests on the beef and milk from the seaweed-fed animals, with participants finding no difference in flavor compared with conventional beef and milk.
Kebreab’s next study will focus on how to provide seaweed supplements to cattle on the open range.
Kebreab and Roque collaborated with a federal scientific agency in Australia called the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, James Cook University in Australia, Meat and Livestock Australia and Blue Ocean Barns.
Blue Ocean Barns is a startup company that buys, processes, markets and certifies seaweed-based additives to cattle feed. Kebreab is a scientific adviser to the company.
Kebreab expects it will be three or four years before seaweed supplements can be scaled up and approved.
Various other substances have been found to reduce methane in cattle — tannins, saponins, essential oils, garlic, biochar and lemongrass — but they have not yet been approved and aren’t commercially available, he said.