Congressional agreement on the continuing resolution to fund the federal government until Dec. 11 also provides money for programs that support cattle producers.
The $1.4 trillion stop-gap measure was signed by President Donald Trump Friday morning after passing in the Senate Thursday evening.
The continuing resolution replenishes the Commodity Credit Corporation at USDA, and that funding can be used for key farm bill programs, said Danielle Beck, executive director of government affairs for National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
That includes the Livestock Indemnity Program, Livestock Forage Program and Emergency Livestock Assistance Program, she said in the "Beltway Beef" podcast on Friday.
“We’re grateful that Congress agreed to replenish CCC funding because that was one of the last remaining priorities that couldn’t be agreed upon initially,” she said.
The continuing resolution also extends several important provisions, including Livestock Mandatory Reporting program, until Dec. 11, she said.
“NCBA supports a clean reauthorization of LMR and we’re going to continue advocating until a deal can be reached on a long-term authorization,” she said.
The continuing resolution also retains important riders from past years, including a delay on electronic logging devices for livestock haulers, she said.
In addition, it retains critical Environmental Protection Agency defunding provisions, she said. That includes defunding implementation of any provision that requires mandatory reporting of greenhouse gas emissions from manure systems.
It also includes promulgation or implementation of any regulation requiring a permit for carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, water vapor or methane emissions resulting from biological process associated with livestock production.
“We’re grateful to both chambers of Congress and members on both sides of the aisle who voted to support this," she said.
In addition to provisions important to the cattle industry, the continuing resolution will keep government open and allow NCBA to continue working with legislators on Capitol Hill, she said.
“NCBA is going to continue working with our key allies on relevant cattle industry provisions and priorities until a fiscal year 2021 funding deal can be secured,” she said.
In addition to the continuing resolution, the House introduced a second Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act that includes provisions important to the industry.
One is the Requiring Assistance to Meat Processors for Upgrading Plants (RAMP-UP) Act authorizing grants for improvements to meat and poultry processing facilities to allow for interstate shipment.
“We’ve learned a lot of lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, one of which is the importance of more processing capacity for the beef industry, she said.
Any state-inspected or custom facility could receive a grant to become part of the federal inspection system and sell product across state lines, she said.
It also would require USDA to work with states to improve the existing cooperative interstate shipping program under the Food and Safety Inspection Service, she said.