The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is taking its popular Stockmanship and Stewardship program online this fall in a two-day event on Nov. 11 and 12.
Virtual attendees will have the opportunity to engage in several sessions that address current and future issues for the cattle industry and participate in low-stress cattle-handling demonstrations.
Attendees will be able to interact with all speakers and clinicians.
Day one of the event will include educational programs including an in-depth look at Beef Quality Assurance topics. It will also include a presentation on management technologies and diagnostics by Merck Animal Health.
Other topics will include risk management, cattle marketing, consumer habits, post-election reaction and NCBA policy issues. The day will end with a presentation on sustainability by Frank Mitloehner from the University of California-Davis.
Day two will include sessions on training producers and employees on animal welfare and panel discussions on genetic value and traceability efforts.
The event will close with a keynote address from CattleFax on the economic state of the industry and what might be ahead.
The event is sponsored by Merck Animal Health and the checkoff-funded BQA program, and participation is free.
Registration opens on Oct 1. For more information, visit: www.stockmanshipandstewardship.org .