The Stevens County Cattlemen's Association auction at the Northeast Washington Fair raised nearly $200,000 to benefit area youths.
The cattlemen's fat stock auction raised a record $196,495, which was distributed among 127 youths. Animals sold at the event included 63 hogs, 37 beef cows, 18 sheep, six goats, two rabbits and one chicken.
The sale, sponsored by the association, gives young people in the Eastern Washington community the chance to raise an animal for the fair and make money by selling it to members of the public.
"Fat stock" are market animals that are butcher-ready, said Scott Nielsen, president of the association and Cattle Producers of Washington.
Buyers have the option of keeping the animal and taking it home or to slaughter or simply supporting the sale.
"We've been doing it for a long time," Nielsen said. "They were doing it when I was a kid, so at least 40 years."
Individual buyers and businesses often participate in the sale, creating a positive, competitive market environment at the auction.
"What we're doing is trying to make it profitable for them," he said. "For a lot of them, it will be their college money. My daughter is going to Whitworth right now and much of her college money came from fat animals at the Northeast Washington Fair."