MEACHAM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on Tuesday authorized the lethal removal of one wolf from those in the Mount Emily Unit, according to a press release.
The decision comes after ODFW confirmed three depredations in a two-month period in the wolves’ known area of activity, the release said. The state authorized lethal action and will provide a kill permit to a livestock producer who requested the option after the depredations were confirmed.
The permit allows the producers or their agent to kill one wolf on 4,000 acres of private land they own or lawfully occupy in the Mount Emily Unit within the wolves’ known area of activity. The permit expires Aug. 31 when the one wolf is killed, or when the producer’s livestock are removed from the area, whichever comes first.
The depredations were confirmed on private land pastures on June 2, July 21 and July 23, resulting in the death or injury of five sheep and two calves. Lethal take can be authorized by ODFW in chronic depredation situations when there is significant risk to livestock present in the area.
The method of take under the permit is restricted to shooting the wolf from the ground. Foothold trapping could also occur but requires the landowner or agent to undergo training and final approval from ODFW on required trapping protocols and demonstrated abilities.
According to the state’s wolf management plan, ODFW can issue a kill permit only if the affected ranchers have used, and documented, nonlethal methods to try to avoid wolf attacks.
Also, there can be no identified circumstances on the property, such as bone piles or carcasses, that could be attracting wolves. Fish and wildlife found no attractants, the release said adding that during each livestock investigation and visits to the investigation sites, the ODFW searched the immediate area for any bone piles, carcasses or other attractants and found none.
Wolves have made Mount Emily their home for almost a decade, but, according to Roblyn Brown, Fish and Wildlife state wolf biologist, OR30 and his companions are the only wolves known to be in the Meacham area right now.
OR30 was first observed with another wolf in the Mount Emily Unit within the present known area of activity in spring 2020. The new pair bred but only one pup survived through the end of the year. The group was not designated as a pack during the 2020-21 winter count because there were only three wolves. A pack is four or more wolves.
OR30’s radio collar failed in early 2020 so there are no functional radio collars and lack of access to private land has made monitoring this group a challenge this year. It is unknown if the pair bred this year or the number of wolves in the group.
This is the just the second lethal take permit ODFW has issued since June 2018, for a wolf pack in Wallowa County, but the second issue ordered in less than a week. Employees from ODFW, firing rifles from a helicopter, shot and killed two wolf pups from the Lookout Mountain Pack in Baker County on Sunday, Aug. 1, after a removal order was authorized late last week.
The two wolves killed Aug. 1 are 3-1/2-month-old pups, according to an ODFW spokesperson.