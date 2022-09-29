Two wolves in the Leadpoint pack in northeast Washington have been killed by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
An adult male was removed Wednesday and an adult female was removed Thursday, according to the department.
The pack has been attacking cattle in a private pasture in Stevens County. Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorized removing up to two wolves Sept. 21 after the pack had killed three and injured two livestock.
If Fish and Wildlife confirms more attacks, it may kill more wolves, according to a statement from the department.
The department considers culling wolf packs after three predations in 30 days or four in 10 months.
Another group of wolves in Stevens County, the Smackout pack, crossed the threshold again Monday, for the second time this grazing season.
The department killed a pup in early September in response to earlier predations by the pack. The department has not announced whether it will remove more wolves in response to the latest predation.
Fish and Wildlife has killed five wolves this year, all in northeast Washington, to protect cattle. Removing the wolves will not prevent the species from recovering, according to Fish and Wildlife biologists.
