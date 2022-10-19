The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has issued "lethal take" permits for two wolf packs that continue to prey on livestock in Union and Umatilla counties.
One of those permits allows the affected rancher to kill up to two wolves from the Horseshoe pack. It was approved Sept. 6 after wolves attacked cattle twice in three weeks on a 4,000-acre private pasture in the Blue Mountains east of Pendleton.
The permit was due to expire Oct. 7, but was extended until Oct. 28 after the pack killed another calf in the same pasture on Sept. 26.
Since then, two more depredations were confirmed and attributed to the Horseshoe pack on Oct. 17.
John Williams, wolf committee co-chairman for the Oregon Cattlemen's Association, said it has been a difficult and frustrating year for producers dealing with wolves. ODFW approved killing up to six wolves under two separate permits from the Chesnimnus pack earlier this year to curb attacks on cattle in Wallowa County.
A second kill permit was also granted Oct. 6 for up to two wolves from the Balloon Tree pack after ODFW confirmed four attacks on sheep Sept. 8-26 near Elgin.
"Even though there's actions being taken by ODFW, we aren't being successful and effective in controlling these wolves," Williams said. "Once a wolf pack gets into a chronic depredation issue like these packs are, really the only out is to reduce that pack's size."
Oregon's wolf plan currently defines "chronic depredation" as two attacks in nine months for wolves east of highways 395, 78 and 95, after which ODFW may consider lethal control. Wolves in Western Oregon remain protected under the federally protected.
Amaroq Weiss, with the Center for Biological Diversity, said evidence shows that in places such as Eastern Oregon, where government agencies can readily kill wolves, poaching also increases.
"It's a sad cycle that keeps repeating itself in Oregon," she said.
However, Williams said that while OCA doesn't condone poaching, he believes there would be greater tolerance of the predators locally if the state were more proactive in managing populations, and not simply reacting to livestock depredations.
Cattlemen are pushing for ODFW to adopt management zones for wolves, with population targets to prevent what Williams described as "saturation" of the animals in some areas.
"We need to get much more aggressive, and much more proactive," he said. "Northeast Oregon is in a different situation than the rest of the state, where the wolves are just expanding out. Here, you can expect to see a wolf on any ridge in Wallowa County, at any time."
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.