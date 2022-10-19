Oregon wolf

Permits have been issued allowing two wolves to be culled in response to continued attacked on livestock.

 ODFW

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has issued "lethal take" permits for two wolf packs that continue to prey on livestock in Union and Umatilla counties. 

One of those permits allows the affected rancher to kill up to two wolves from the Horseshoe pack. It was approved Sept. 6 after wolves attacked cattle twice in three weeks on a 4,000-acre private pasture in the Blue Mountains east of Pendleton. 

