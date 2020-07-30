Washington Fish and Wildlife confirmed Wednesday more attacks on cattle by the Wedge wolf pack, though investigators determined the depredations took place before the department killed one of the pack's adults, Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Staci Lehman said.
The newly discovered attacks are unlikely to cause the department to remove another wolf, she said. The department killed a female wolf on Monday and has paused to see whether the attacks on livestock stop.
The pack has two adults surviving. The department says it could remove more wolves if depredations continue.
The depredations confirmed Wednesday were on private land. The age of the injuries and collar data showed two cattle were attacked prior to Monday, Lehman said.
The department also determined the pack probably killed a calf, also on private land and belonging to the same rancher, well over a week ago. The department counted the depredations as two events.
The Wedge pack has now definitely or probably killed four cattle and injured 13 since May 11, according to Fish and Wildlife. The livestock have belonged to three different ranchers.