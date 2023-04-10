HM Brandon Mathews.jpg

Brandon Mathews, a fourth-generation rancher near Thatcher, Idaho, returns from feeding cattle April 6.

 Harry Morse/For the Capital Press

THATCHER, Idaho — Eastern Idaho ranchers already weary from one of the hardest winters on record got an unwelcome spring surprise the first week of April when up to 20 inches of snow fell accompanied by near-zero temperatures.

The storm helped set annual snowfall records across the region. As of April 7, The National Weather Service ranked the 76.5 inches of snow recorded at the Pocatello Airport station as the fourth snowiest winter on record.

cold cow

Cattle on feed at 4 degrees. Ranchers face increased feeding costs due to long cold winter.
