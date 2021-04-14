The Junior Livestock Show of Spokane will be live and in person this year, although it will look a little different due to COVID-19.
"We're making lots of adjustments," manager Lynn Cotter told the Capital Press.
The show will be May 6-8 at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, one day shorter than normal. A live auction will be May 8.
Face masks and social distancing are required. Class sizes will be slightly reduced. No visitors or vendors will be present on the grounds.
"This is what we have to do this year," Cotter said.
The show's mission is to give kids the experience of raising and selling an animal.
Meeting in person gives participants better interactions with judges, more feedback and experience showing their animals, Cotter added.
The number of participants is slightly down, with roughly 400. Cotter estimates the number of animals is down about 10%.
She's keeping track of the numbers in the fairgrounds' barns to allow social distancing.
The costs of raising an animal have gone up due to inflation, Cotter said.
Cotter expects heightened demand for meat after the closure last year due to the pandemic.
"The meat prices and meat demand are there for the consumer," she said.
Last year the show held a virtual sale, and this year's show also includes online sales in addition to the live auction.
Cotter said participants got "fabulous" prices selling online.
"They had to learn to go out and sell that animal themselves, so I hope that continues on into this year," she said.