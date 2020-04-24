The Junior Livestock Show of Spokane will go on — online.
Due to the COVID-19 quarantine, the show will offer a virtual version May 7.
Youth participants will videotape themselves at home showing their animals. Judges will view the videos and judge the animals in their market class, show manager Lynn Cotter told the Capital Press. Judges will watch the video for quality and whether animals are market-ready as best they can, she said.
"It's a learning year for all of us," she said. "Our biggest thing is we wanted to give the kids the opportunity to do something with these animals. They're home from school, they still have these animals, they're going to the barn, feeding them every day."
Results will be posted following the show.
Participants have the option of participating or getting their entry fees returned, Cotter said. About 550 youths were slated to show 700 animals during the show.
She's hoping at least 200 to 300 will still participate.
There will be no livestock sale.
Cotter said the show encouraged youths to pre-sell their animals. She's put the word out on social media to youths to let her know if they don't have their animal sold.
She currently has a list of roughly 12 lambs and goats still to be purchased, and will also take names of potential buyers for steers and hogs. But the majority may already be sold, she said.
Holding a virtual show may help with the show's budget, Cotter said. There won't be the cost of renting the Spokane County Fairgrounds, for example. But there are still the costs of putting on the event, including prize money for a hog carcass contest, an ambassador program to promote next year's show and more funding in senior scholarships.
Some costs for this year's show will be moved to next year, she noted.
"Fair funding, who knows what will happen next year after all of this," she said.
Right now, though, she said, the biggest need is for the kids to sell their animals. Many will purchase a pig, for example, at $200 and invest $300 into the animal's care.
"As the meat prices are rising in the store, I think it's gonna be a heck of a deal to buy from these kids," she said.
Entry deadline is May 5. FFA members must wear official dress.
Any financial support for exhibitors may still be sent to the show office to be distributed.