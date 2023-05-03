Gary Sides

Gary Sides, left, a beef cattle nutritionist with Zoetis, visits with ranchers Marwood Hallett and Diane Huebner at the recent Douglas County, Ore., Livestock Association's Spring Conference. Sides spoke about the benefits of eating red meat during his keynote talk at the conference.

 Craig Reed/For the Capital Press

WINSTON, Ore. — “Red meat is good for you” was the main message of Gary Sides’ keynote presentation at the recent annual Douglas County Livestock Association’s Spring Conference.

Sides’ talk, called "Modern Ag in a Cancel Culture," emphasized that past studies showing red meat was harmful to human health were wrong and have given the public a perception that beef is bad for you.

