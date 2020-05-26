Meatpacking plant closures and slowdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic have market-ready cattle overstaying their welcome in feedlots and crowding out newcomers.
Placements into feedlots in April were down 22% and 410,000 head year over year after being down 23% and 457,000 head in March.
Marketing of fed cattle out of feedlots, which were up 13% in March, were down 23% and 469,000 head in April, according to USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Packing plant capacity dropped to 50% at the lowest point in the pandemic, and cattle backed up in feedlots, said John Nalivka, owner of Sterling Marketing in Vale, Ore.
“So basically, it’s just a backlog in feedlots, he said.
Those cattle didn’t get marketed and are just sitting in the feedlot eating, he said.
“We totally disrupted the pattern of flow of cattle in the country,” he said.
But packers are getting better at what they do, and last week, capacity was up to 75%. It should be up to 80% to 85% by July and maybe earlier, he said.
The industry is going to see a pickup in marketing of fed cattle. Increasing plant capacity from 50% to 75% is a pretty big jump in a month, he said.
Slaughter will continue to increase in June, and the industry can get front-end cattle out of the way. That’ll make room in feedlots for cattle now on grass, building the on-feed supply, he said.
By October, those on-feed numbers — which were down 5% in both March and April — should be up 4% year over year, he said.
Packers and processors are making improvements, with a better daily kill than last week, Kevin Good, vice president of industry relations with CattleFax, said.
“Hopefully we keep moving in the right direction,” he said.
He doesn’t know when plants might be back to full capacity, but hopefully it will be sooner rather than later, he said.
“It’s pretty clear we’ve under-harvested in April and May,” he said.
Less cattle than needed were killed in the second quarter of this year and will carry over to the third quarter or fall to get harvested, he said.
While beef demand has been good both domestically and for U.S. exports, the industry came into the year with a large number of cattle on feed — up 2.5% in January year over year, Nalivka said.
“It was going to take aggressive marketing to clear that anyway,” he said.
Coronavirus added to the challenge and took a toll on cattle prices. Prices on fed choice steers dropped as low as $95 a hundredweight on a cash basis. Last week, they were back up to $116, which is about breakeven without taking into account the higher cost of gain on cattle that should have already been marketed, he said.
“It’s got the feedlot closer to making money,” he said.
Prices for 800-pound feeder steers dropped to about $130 to $140 and have increased to $115 to $120, he said.