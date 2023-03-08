BC Good Grazing grass in hand (1).jpg

Ranchers are increasingly focused on stewardship and incorporating science-driven practices, according to the Society for Range Management.

 SRM

The Society for Range Management aims to add rancher associations and other agriculture advocacy groups to its Good Grazing Makes Cent$ program, which it started in early 2022.

Building educational content and other program aspects got much of the early attention, and “as we approach our second year, we are really going to start focusing on membership,” said Kayla Walker, director of programs for SRM and a production team member with Good Grazing.





