Wolves have killed another calf in northeastern Washington state, according to state wildlife managers.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has determined that a calf was probably killed by wolves in the Smackout pack on private land in Stevens County.
The calf was the seventh likely attacked by the pack since Aug. 17 and the first since Fish and Wildlife removed one wolf Sept. 8 in response to the predations.
The department suspended lethal-control operations after shooting a pup that the department said might have been part of another wolf pack in the same area of northeast Washington.
The department stated it could remove more wolves if predations continued. The department has not announced what it will do next.
Fish and Wildlife considers removing one or two wolves from a pack after three attacks on livestock in 30 days or four attacks in 10 months.
