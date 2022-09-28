Gray wolf in the forest (copy)

Wolves have killed another calf in northeastern Washington state, according to state wildlife managers.

 123rf

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has determined that a calf was probably killed by wolves in the Smackout pack on private land in Stevens County.

The calf was the seventh likely attacked by the pack since Aug. 17 and the first since Fish and Wildlife removed one wolf Sept. 8 in response to the predations.

