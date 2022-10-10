J.R. Simplot Co. plans to merge its Food Group with Simplot Australia to form Global Foods, a new business unit.
The privately held agribusiness company based in Boise named Graham Dugdale president of Simplot Global Foods. He led Simplot Australia previously.
The new entity better aligns the company’s global manufacturing footprint and takes best advantage of employees’ capabilities, President and CEO Garrett Lofto said in a press release.
The opportunity to create it, he said, arose after Mark McKellar, Food Group president for 12 years and a 27-year veteran of the company, announced plans to retire later this year. The Food Group under McKellar’s leadership expanded and improved processing plants, built new facilities in Idaho and Argentina, and expanded customer service on a global scale.
Dugdale has worked for Simplot for 18 years, including the past five as managing director of the Australia business group.
“This is an exciting new phase in global foods” for the company, he said, “with great promise to better serve a growing customer base with more efficient operations, global supply delivery and enhanced customer service.”
Dugdale is a strong, collaborative leader with experience on the company’s leadership team, a strong track record and a growth mindset, Lofto said.
