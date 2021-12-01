The J.R. Simplot Co. has named Karin Hart senior vice president of global solutions.
Boise-based Simplot is a multi-line agribusiness company. Hart will lead its global business solutions organizations in vision, strategy and functional modeling. This includes leadership in sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion, branding, communications, procurement and aviation and facilities services.
She joins the privately held company’s senior leadership team after more than 20 years leading many sales and marketing efforts for Simplot Food Group, where she most recently served as vice president of international business.
“Karin has proven her leadership capabilities in a number of areas over her career at Simplot,” President and CEO Garrett Lofto said in a release. “Her vision, strategic mindset and incredible customer experience are all attributes we value as a senior leadership team, and each will serve her well.”
“This is a significant time of change in our world and in the business sectors in which we work,” Hart said. She said she is honored to continue to grow with the company, and to join and work with the senior leadership team “on behalf of our customers, employees and the Simplot family in this important work.”
Simplot’s announcement comes with the retirement of Sue Richardson, senior vice president of global transformation, effective Dec. 31.
