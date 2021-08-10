Simplot Land & Livestock Group continues to assess cattle and grazing-ground losses from the ongoing Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon.
The company is the country’s largest holder of federal grazing permits, President Tom Basabe told a Leadership Idaho Agriculture Congressional Aides Tour audience Aug. 10 at its Grand View, Idaho, headquarters and feedlot.
The Bootleg Fire has had a major impact on federal grazing ground on which Simplot and other permittees operate, he said.
The National Wildfire Coordinating Group said in an Aug. 10 InciWeb report that the 413,765-acre fire was 98% contained. Lightning started it July 6 in the Fremont-Winema National Forest about 15 miles northwest of Beatty, Ore. It later merged with three other fires and impacted state and private land.
The Bootleg Fire started roughly in the middle of Simplot’s ZX Ranch, Basabe said in an interview.
The 1.2 million-acre ranch includes U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, state and private land. Simplot runs about 10,000 cattle there, including many summer-grazing cow-calf pairs.
“Neighbors are up there, too,” Basabe said. “Everybody went into, ‘get the cows out of the way’ mode. We all went to work trying to get the cows away from that fire.”
Simplot and neighboring ranchers “were all up there side-by-side,” he said. “Everybody was trying to help each other.”
They worked together to gather and count cows, calves and bulls as best they could given danger, poor visibility from smoke and other challenges.
Basabe said Simplot and other producers are still working to determine how many cattle have been lost. For Simplot, “hopefully the total is not more than a couple hundred, but I don’t know that yet.”
The Bootleg Fire displaced cattle.
“We’re trying to figure out what to do next spring and next summer,” Basabe said. “I’m going to have to make some decisions as to where and how many cows that this fire has displaced, and where I am going to put them.”
Simplot manages 16 ranches in Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Oregon and Washington. It is the only U.S. company in the top 10 in both cow-calf production and cattle feeding capacity, second and seventh, respectively.
More than a dozen congressional aides from around the U.S. participated in the Aug. 9-13 tour, this year focused on south-central Idaho agriculture.