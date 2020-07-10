In 2016, drought struck Steve Gabriel's sheep farm. There was little grass and hay prices were climbing, so Gabriel and his wife, Elizabeth, fed their sheep brush from their forestland.
"It saved us that year and further fueled my interest in the intersection of forestry and farming," said Gabriel.
Gabriel is an ecologist, farmer in New York state and leading expert on "silvopasture," a practice that's growing in popularity across the U.S.
Experts say silvopasture has its challenges — but many say they've found it profitable, healthful and rewarding.
What is it?
Silvopasture is one type of agroforestry. The name comes from the Latin word "silva," meaning "wood" or "forest."
Silvopasture can be done with cattle, sheep, goats, poultry, waterfowl or other animals. In the West, timber and dairy cows are a common combination.
Farmers differentiate woodland grazing, which is usually passive, low-management, continuous grazing in dense woods, from silvopasture, which is carefully managed with rotational grazing.
"Sometimes people think you can just throw animals in a woodlot, let them beat up the woods and call it 'silvopasture.' But it's not that," said Gabriel.
Silvopasture, though popular in Europe, is often overlooked in the U.S. Gabriel said this may be tied to how the U.S. was colonized and settled.
"The settlement attitude was clear: get the trees out of the way. Commodities were grown in open fields. Forests were seen as a place to harvest timber; they weren't respected for agricultural potential," he said.
But as research and experience are drawing attention to agroforestry, Gabriel said interest in silvopasture "is exploding."
Why farms choose silvopasture
Farms have jumped into silvopasture for many reasons.
Maurice Robinette, who runs Lazy R Beef, a grass-fed beef operation near Spokane, Wash., said he was looking for ways to steward land and resources well.
Robinette said his land is about 20% pasture and 80% "rocks and trees" — mostly Ponderosa pines.
Robinette said he mostly uses the trees for his own purposes, including as firewood. His profit comes from beef, but he said keeping the woods healthy is still economical.
Experts say most farms practice silvopasture for animal well-being, with tree health as a secondary concern.
Some farms, however, focus on tree production and animals are secondary. One example is a U.S. fruit and nut tree grower who uses about 12 sheep and 30 geese to "mow" his orchards.
In Europe, sheep grazing on Christmas tree farms is popular both for animal and tree health. This combination, experts say, is gaining traction in the U.S., at Christmas tree farms such as Bartels Farm in California and Rusty Gate Tree Farm in Idaho.
Benefits
Farmers say silvopasture makes animals healthy and productive, which impacts the bottom line.
Gabriel, the New York farmer, said in hot weather, giving animals shade reduces weight loss, stress, mortality and birthing issues. It also increases milk and meat production.
Trees and the brush under them also provide fodder, which can cut the costs of buying hay.
Farmers say silvopasture also reduces fire risk.
Dan Macon, owner of Flying Mule Sheep Company in Auburn, Calif., and a county extension agent for the University of California, said doing rotational sheep and goat grazing in woodlands often brings brush from about six feet tall down to about a foot-and-a-half.
Demand for rented livestock to mitigate fire risk is growing from timber companies, governments and private landowners.
"I think there's huge room for growth in the contractor rent-livestock industry," said Macon.
Experts call silvopasture, a "regenerative" practice, good for the environment.
Project Drawdown, a 2017 international climate change study, ranked silvopasture No. 9 of the 100 most effective solutions for carbon sequestration and No. 1 within agriculture.
Robinette, the beef rancher, said he is able to market his beef as "thoughtfully grazed," "increasing carbon sequestration," and other terms that have boosted sales.
Some benefits can't be seen immediately. Doug Warnock, a grazing expert retired from Washington State University Extension, said silvopasture can help prevent tree diseases, slow tree death and improve land value — useful for future generations.
Silvopasture, like any rotational grazing plan, requires strategy, careful planning and flexibility. But many farmers say it's worth the effort.
"You've got to be flexible with silvopasture. There isn't a single set of rules. It has to be adaptive," said Warnock, the former extension agent. "But it's good for animals, good for the land. It's great to see more farms doing it."