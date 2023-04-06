DILLON, Mont. — A family-owned sheep ranch has put a spin on the “farm-to-table” concept by trademarking a similar slogan — “Sheep to Shelf” — that captures its unusual business model.

In 2013, John Helle, a third-generation sheep rancher in Western Montana, co-founded a wool clothing company called Duckworth Co. The brand sells shirts, hoodies, socks, hats and other clothing made from the wool produced by ranch’s roughly 10,000 sheep.

sm duckworth 3.jpg

Sheep in the snow.
sm duckworth 14.jpg

Sheep walk behind a sheep wagon in the snow.
sm duckworth 8.jpg

Rambouillet lambs.
sm duckworth 16.jpg

Lambs among wildflowers on the sheep trail.
sm duckworth 12.jpg

Veteran sheepherding dog Paisley in a meadow of wildflowers. 
sm duckworth 5.jpg

Shearing.
sm duckworth 4.jpg

A member of a traveling shearing crew tosses a fleece.
sm duckworth 13.jpg

A Duckworth label.
sm duckworth 9.jpg

Two models wearing Duckworth apparel: knit watchman hats, women’s maverick loose crews and a women’s woolcloud vest.
sm duckworth 19.jpg

Duckworth apparel.
