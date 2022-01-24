The sheep industry is highly seasonal, making it difficult for farmers to market fresh sheep products such as lamb meat and milk year-round.
According to the American Lamb Resource Center, most sheep are at peak fertility for breeding September through December, and as a result, 80% of the U.S. lamb crop is born in the first five months of the calendar year. This seasonality, according to the center, can cause "inefficiencies and market volatility."
New research, however, is enabling producers to breed sheep successfully out of season using a method called light extension protocol, or "photoperiod protocol." The idea is similar to using artificial light to stimulate egg production by chickens.
The practice of using photoperiod protocol has been common in Quebec, Canada, since 2001 with high rates of effectiveness across all breeds and crosses, but the strategy remains mostly untapped by U.S. producers.
Farmers who have learned to use light extension protocols are able to run separate groups of sheep, bred at different times, so lambs are born in batches thorough the year.
"It can be really profitable for you to supply milk all year round," said Johanne Cameron, Canadian sheep farmer and former sheep extension coordinator for the province of Quebec.
Cameron was speaking at the Dairy Sheep Association of North America's symposium.
Cameron's research has primarily been in meat breeds.
The benefits of using light control to improve off-season breeding are immense, said Cameron. According to data from more than 150 farms from 2003 to 2010, fertility rates under the protocols are 89% to 90% for females. Light-treated rams also become better breeders, and photoperiod protocols are associated with increased litter size across all breeds.
More importantly, farmers who have a year-round supply of fresh meat or milk can access markets — often with higher prices — than those tied to the seasonal patterns.
Under a photoperiod plan, farmers use artificial light exposure to signal to sheep what is a "long day" — usually 16 to 20 hours of light — versus a "short day" — generally 8 to 12 hours of light.
The "long day" treatment must come first and last a minimum of three months. During this time — typically between October to February — the farmer exposes the sheep to 16 or more hours of light per day, which synchronizes the females' reproductive systems.
The long day treatment must immediately be followed by a "short day" treatment, also lasting at least three months, during which the farmer exposes the sheep to less daily light.
The ideal gap between short and long days is 8 hours, but 6 hours is minimum. In other words, if a farmer exposed sheep to 12 hours of light during short days, the farmer should ideally expose the sheep to 20 hours of light during the long days.
For the protocol to work, sheep must be able to rest in total darkness during the night.
The technique can result in lambings every 40 to 60 days.
The protocols can be adapted to fit either animals living in a closed barn or those with access to the outdoors and daily exposure to natural light.
The technique can also be adapted for other small ruminants.
Cameron estimated photoperiod protocols cost about $2 to $3 per head per year.
If the protocols are applied incorrectly, however, sheep can experience a drop in fertility, body condition score and milk production. For that reason, Cameron advises farmers to do thorough research before starting a program.