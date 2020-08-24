Large wildfires are burning across the country and particularly in the West, with the National Interagency Fire Center reporting 93 large fires affecting more than 1.8 million acres in 14 states.
“We’re seeing fires from Florida to Washington. Anywhere there’s forage to be burned, it’s burning,” said Kaitlyn Glover, executive director of the Public Lands Council and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association natural resources.
Large fires are burning in areas with dense timber and forage where grazing or timber industries have been blocked. With a massive buildup of fuels over the last several years, all it takes to start is one lightning strike, she said in the latest "Beltway Beef" podcast.
“That’s never more true (than) in years when we have a Drought Monitor that looks like it does,” she said, referring the drought that has parched most of the West.
When considering what can be done to prevent wildfires, it’s important to remember fire is a natural part of the ecosystem cycle, she said.
“What we’re trying to prevent are these large, catastrophic, incredibly hot, incredibly fast-moving fires,” she said.
One problem in preventing large wildfires has been the growing cost of fighting them. In the past, money for fuels treatments has been reallocated within agencies for emergency fire response, she said.
But Congress changed that, providing additional funding to fight fires, and this is the first year the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service have relief from that fire-borrowing scenario, she said.
Even in a significant fire year like this one, agencies have planned for the budgetary impacts and there’s more predictability, she said.
This administration has also done some great things that are key to managing landscapes in the future, she said.
Earlier this summer, for instance, BLM finalized an environmental impact statement on fuel breaks, and there have been additional fuels treatments and grassland management policies coming out of BLM and the Forest Service, she said.
In addition, the coronavirus situation this fire season might have highlighted the use of grazing as a tool to prevent large fires when other tools, such as prescribed burns, might not have been available, she said.
“Prescribed fire was halted or postponed because of the smoke and ash and respiratory effects. California saw a number of their prescribed fires that were postponed or eliminated altogether,” she said.
Getting on top of fuels and ahead of the situation is going to take being nimble and using the available tools rather than canceling a treatment, she said.
“The lessons we can learn here is that our regulation, our treatments, they need to fit the environment. They need to fit the resource needs,” she said.
The right regulations and flexibility to react on the ground — whether it’s fire, flood or drought — will make managers more successful. That would ultimately result in better range conditions, better conditions for livestock and better conditions for rural communities that face all of the impacts of catastrophic fires, she said.