Wildfires have raged through much of Oregon, Washington, California and Idaho this year. The fires have burned millions of acres and forced thousands of people from their homes.
From the tragedy has emerged a special sort of person — a Hero. This is a person or organization that went the extra mile to help a neighbor, friend — or total stranger. We want to honor these Heroes in an upcoming publication.
Send your Fire Hero nominations to the Capital Press via email to newsroom@capitalpress.com. Be sure to include the name of the person or organization, briefly describe what they did, when and where, and include a phone number and email address for yourself and that person. If available, also attach a high-resolution photo of them. Be sure and put "Fire Hero Nomination" in the subject line of the email.
With your help we can recognize some of the countless good deeds that have been done during these trying times.