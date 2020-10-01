U.S. Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D., might be on opposite sides of the political aisle, but they are in unison when it comes to efforts to make cattle producers viable.
Both are addressing marketing and meatpacker concentration reform, antitrust enforcement and truth in labeling.
More than anything, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the risks of concentration in the meatpacking industry, Tester said during a virtual conversation hosted by U.S. Cattlemen’s Association.
“When you have consolidation … when something goes wrong, things go to hell and it goes to hell fast," he said.
“We need to do things to inject more capitalism into our marketplace,” he said.
Only a few meatpacking companies control 80% of beef processing in the U.S., and that’s not competition, he said.
“Capitalism doesn’t work under those circumstances,” he said.
While the pandemic has pointed out needed changes in the food chain, the issue for small and medium cattle feeders is more than just COVID, he said.
“We’ve got some problems. We’ve got a Packers and Stockyards Act in this country that needs to be enforced,” he said.
If it were enforced, there’d be no need for a lot of the bills he and Rounds have introduced, he said.
Rounds said he and Tester have a lot in common in terms of their rural roots and have worked together on issues affecting cow-calf producers.
“I think we have to stay focused on a series of items and not let go,” he said.
The Packers and Stockyards Act is 100 years old, but it would still work if it were properly enforced, he said.
Earlier this year, he and other senators called on the Department of Justice to investigate potential antitrust activity in the pricing of cattle. That investigation is ongoing, he said.
But the senators also asked DOJ if no evidence is found what needs to be done because the system isn’t working for cattle producers, he said.
He and Tester joined Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, in introducing legislation that would require large-scale meatpackers to purchase half of their weekly cattle needs through negotiated cash trade.
Another issue is that foreign meat is allowed to be voluntarily labeled as a product of the U.S. if meatpackers here repackage it.
“If that isn’t false advertising, I don’t know what is. That just irritates the hell out of me,” he said.
He introduced legislation saying meat labeled as a product of the U.S. should be from animals born, fed and processed in the U.S.
“It is time for mandatory country-of origin labeling, it absolutely is. I didn’t think that a couple of years ago. I do now 'cause it’s the only way we’re going to get this thing fixed,” he said.
The administration needs to commit to putting mandatory COOL in trade negotiations, he said.
Another issue the senators are working on is allowing state-inspected beef to be sold across state lines. Major players in the food industry oppose it because they don’t want the competition, he said.
Tester said senators have introduced bills addressing the issues and will focus on breaking down the barriers to getting them passed.