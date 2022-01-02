OLYMPIA — Two western Washington state senators have introduced a bill to stop Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer from using hounds to track down cougars.
The legislation would bar sheriffs from hunting cougars, black bears and bobcats with dogs to protect people, livestock and pets.
The bill responds to Songer deputizing houndsmen to pursue predators in his south-central Washington county.
Songer's program hasn't led to more cougars killed, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife. Nevertheless, the sheriff has displeased state wildlife officials and angered wildlife advocates.
"The motivation comes from the Klickitat County sheriff," said Sequim Democrat Kevin Van De Wege, who sponsored the bill with Kitsap County Democrat Christine Rolfes.
"I'm interested in and Christine Rolfes is interested in doing something that addresses Klickitat County," said Van De Wege, chairman of the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.
"In my opinion and the department's opinion, he is hunting down cougars that are not a problem," said Van De Wege.
Songer said Thursday that his office informs Fish and Wildlife about every cougar it kills and doesn't pursue cougars that aren't threatening people or property.
"That is some of the false narrative they play on," he said.
"The bottom line is we're not out there killing cougars to be killing cougars," Songer said. "My concern is public safety. That's number one, and also protection of livestock for the ranchers."
Sportsmen can't hunt cougars, bears and bobcats with hounds. The law, however, allows county, state and federal officials in their official capacities to pursue them with dogs.
The Van De Wege-Rolfes bill consists entirely of striking from the law the word "county."
Songer said he has been expecting such legislation since a judge in August dismissed a lawsuit filed by wildlife advocates.
"It doesn't surprise me they're taking that approach," he said. "I hope cooler heads will prevail in the Senate and this will go down in flames."
Van De Wege said he is reluctant to take authority away from sheriffs, but that he did not think the change in state law would have much effect outside Klickitat County.
"I think (Fish and Wildlife) has a very good track record of going after cougars," he said.
Songer in 2019 announced that his office would keep a roster of houndsmen and be the primary agency in responding to dangerous animal calls.
The sheriff cited numerous complaints about cougars in populated areas.
Klickitat County rancher Keith Kreps said cougars became more numerous after an initiative passed in 1996 banning hound hunting.
The cougars, once rare, now prowl around homes, he said.
"People just don't get it," Kreps said. "Sooner or later a cat's going to eat a kid."
The sheriff can respond quicker than Fish and Wildlife, he said.
"The sheriff is there 24/7," Kreps said. "I think Bob's (Songer) doing a great job. That bill need to dies."
Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Staci Lehman said the department will review the Van De Wege-Rolfes bill and has not yet taken a position.
Fish and Wildlife Southwest Regional Director Kessina Lee in December criticized Songer's use of hounds.
She told Fish and Wildlife commissioners that it might be worth narrowing the authority of sheriffs, allowing them to use hounds to protect people, but not livestock and pets.
Senate Bill 5613 was filed in advance of the 2022 session, which starts Jan. 10.