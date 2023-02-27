Sens. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Jon Tester, D-Mont., have reintroduced legislation to suspend Brazilian beef imports to the U.S. until experts can conduct a systemic review of its impact on food safety and animal health.
Since the bill was introduced, Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock announced it is investigating a possible case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), commonly referred to as mad cow disease, and was temporarily suspending beef exports to China — it’s largest market for beef exports.
Rounds and Tester first introduced the bill to suspend imports of Brazilian beef in November 2021 after Brazil revealed two cases of atypical BSE in September 2021 that had been detected in June 2021.
Most countries report similar cases to the World Organization of Animal Health (OIE) immediately, but Brazil reported its cases more than two months after the fact — breaking trust with the OIE and global trading partners, the senators said.
This has been a routine occurrence, with Brazil also waiting months or even years to report similar cases in 2012, 2014 and 2019, they said.
“This poses a significant threat to both American producers and consumers. Consumers should be able to confidently feed their families beef that has met the rigorous standards required in the United States,” Rounds said.
“Our bipartisan legislation would make certain Brazilian beef is safe to transport and eat before it is brought into our markets, neutralizing Brazil’s deceptive trade tactics,” he said.
“Folks shouldn’t have to worry about whether the products they buy at the grocery store are safe to eat, and that’s why we need to halt Brazilian beef imports until Brazilian producers can prove that their products meet our health and safety standards,” Tester said.
The bill, S.480, is supported by National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association and R-CALF USA.
The U.S. has some of the highest food safety and animal health standards in the world, and any country that wishes to trade with the U.S. must demonstrate it can meet those standards, said Ethan Lane, vice president of government affairs for National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
“Brazil’s track record of failing to report atypical BSE cases is unacceptable, and we must hold all trade partners accountable without exception,” he said.
Several countries, including China, banned Brazilian beef last year following animal and human health scares in the country, said Whitney Klasna, vice president of U.S. Cattlemen’s Association.
“It is outrageous that we continue to accept the importation of beef from a country that is not interested in upholding the high standards and quality of the U.S. cattle and beef industries,” she said.
The nation’s security depends on food security, and Brazil has a history of noncompliance with U.S. food safety requirements, said Bill Bullard, CEO of R-CALF.
The senators’ bill “will help ensure that only safe and wholesome beef is available in our food supply chain,” he said.
