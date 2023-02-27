Sens. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Jon Tester, D-Mont., have reintroduced legislation to suspend Brazilian beef imports to the U.S. until experts can conduct a systemic review of its impact on food safety and animal health.

Since the bill was introduced, Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock announced it is investigating a possible case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), commonly referred to as mad cow disease, and was temporarily suspending beef exports to China — it’s largest market for beef exports.

